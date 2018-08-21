Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 231.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,252,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,350,000 after acquiring an additional 329,215 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $131.13 and a one year high of $214.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

