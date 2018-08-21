ADT (ADT) Trading Up 5.2%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 3,549,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,727,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

