Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 19th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donna Jennings sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $481,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

