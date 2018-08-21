AdultChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $565.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, AdultChain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. AdultChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $565.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.02171804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00576511 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016318 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047697 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026932 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010591 BTC.

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 38,353,129 coins. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

