Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.88

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 7435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,600,000 after acquiring an additional 415,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 983,281 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,264,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 299,539 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

