Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Emissions Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.638772150838 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ADES traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,328. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 54.30% and a net margin of 324.52%. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 20,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $222,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

