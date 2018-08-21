AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AerCap were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $254,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $336,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

