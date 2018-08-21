Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerohive Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.1161555143256 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aerohive Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 299,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,457. Aerohive Networks has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 94.49% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Aerohive Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Amrod sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $262,386.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

