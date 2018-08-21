Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) PT Raised to $41.00 at SunTrust Banks

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.41 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $865,974.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $182,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

