AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 85.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after acquiring an additional 605,896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 111.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 34.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.