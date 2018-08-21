Aggreko (ARGKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $10.95 on Monday. Aggreko has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

