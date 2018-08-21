Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) (AKZA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) (AMS:AKZA) in a report published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMS AKZA opened at €80.10 ($91.02) on Monday. Akzo Nobel N.V. has a 1-year low of €71.64 ($81.41) and a 1-year high of €83.09 ($94.42).

Get Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) alerts:

About Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Paints and Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel N.V. (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.