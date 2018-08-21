Alerian MLP (AMLP) Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VCU Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Alerian MLP in the second quarter valued at about $22,581,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,599,000 after buying an additional 1,190,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP by 9.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 991,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402,105. Alerian MLP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Alerian MLP Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

