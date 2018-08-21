Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Holdings Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.41.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

