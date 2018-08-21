Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Holdings Lifted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $442.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.41.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

