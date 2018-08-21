All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 370,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 81,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

