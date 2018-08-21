Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

