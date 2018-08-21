Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.9128625714328 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

