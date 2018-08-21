Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,408 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 13.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.