Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $606.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,945,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,223,000 after buying an additional 856,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% in the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 95,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

