Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Lowered by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,826,140. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,999.00 price objective (up from $1,709.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,933.51.

AMZN stock opened at $1,876.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $918.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

