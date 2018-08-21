AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from $46.89 to $67.44 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Get AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock alerts:

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 611,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,735. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The firm had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.