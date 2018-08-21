American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

