American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 184,224 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.06% of Eversource Energy worth $196,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 139,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

