American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in American International Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 2,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

AIG opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.