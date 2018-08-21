Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,935,000 after purchasing an additional 271,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 10,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,015. The company has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $71.29.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

