Analysts Anticipate Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) to Post -$2.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will announce ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s earnings. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A reported earnings per share of ($2.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of ($27.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $0.65. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 59.27% and a negative return on equity of 166.55%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASCMA opened at $3.02 on Friday. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

