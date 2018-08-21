Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $10.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $33.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $36.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $116.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 260,360 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 210,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.92. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

