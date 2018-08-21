Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

