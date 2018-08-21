Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($5.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.75) to ($5.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,134. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,479,071 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. FMR LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,354,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after buying an additional 846,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734,401 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 851,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 637,765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 186,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

