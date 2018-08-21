Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,428,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 768,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,099,000 after acquiring an additional 202,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 414,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

