Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

8/8/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

8/3/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

7/17/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

7/9/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,933. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 1,584.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,199.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. FMR LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 796,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,972,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 504.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 896,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 748,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 530,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

