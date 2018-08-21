Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL):

8/15/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

8/14/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

8/10/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Anavex reported the June quarter with a net loss of $2.8 million and ended the period with $25.8M in cash, runway into 2H19.””

7/25/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We value Anavex on the potential of ANAVEX2-73 in Alzheimer’s disease, Rett syndrome, and PDD. We use a probability adjusted revenue projection for our therapeutic models. In AD, we use just 30%, as the current data set while encouraging is small. the data is based on mouse models.””

7/11/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

7/10/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 126,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,299. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

