Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Price Target at $25.80

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,481,000 after buying an additional 413,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 737,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.24 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

