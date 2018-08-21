Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Price Target at $142.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

