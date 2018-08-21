Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) PT at $18.67

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

BTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,331,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,546. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

