Analysts Set Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) Target Price at $8.38

Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.38 ($9.53).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.11) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. equinet set a €5.75 ($6.53) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

ETR:GWI1 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.93 ($5.60). 33,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Gerry Weber International has a 52 week low of €7.76 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of €14.19 ($16.13).

About Gerry Weber International

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear products. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; and accessories, such as caps, hats belts, gloves, shawls, scarves, ponchos, bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry products.

