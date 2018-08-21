Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) PT at $29.28

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.28.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $687,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,581 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,777,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 612,039 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,978,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,718,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 140,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,322. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.