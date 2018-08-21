Analysts Set Vonovia SE (VNA) Target Price at $46.06

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.06 ($52.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNA. Cfra set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €43.24 ($49.14) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €32.29 ($36.69) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($48.50).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.