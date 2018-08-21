Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) PT at $139.96

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.96 ($159.04).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($178.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

ETR WCH traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €122.90 ($139.66). The stock had a trading volume of 73,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €90.59 ($102.94) and a 1 year high of €175.75 ($199.72).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

