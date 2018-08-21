Analyzing United Fire Group (UFCS) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (TKOMY)

United Fire Group (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.22 $51.02 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock $49.83 billion 0.73 $2.56 billion $3.63 13.37

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 6.93% 3.04% 0.83% Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 5.29% 7.86% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Fire Group and Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.