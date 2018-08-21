Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,271. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.