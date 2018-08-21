Antares Pharma (ATRS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Antares Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5276009079449 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $533.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 178,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $459,870.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,865,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,923,952.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,236,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,861 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

