Antares Pharma (ATRS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.19. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 178,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $459,870.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,865,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,923,952.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,236,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,861 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 281.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 377,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 222,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

