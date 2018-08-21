Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,911 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 175.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 127.6% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 178.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

