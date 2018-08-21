Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $330,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $5,148,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, FBN Securities raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

QRTEA opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

