Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,787.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005159 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

