Applied Materials (AMAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $43.53 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 96,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

