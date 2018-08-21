AquaVenture (WAAS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media coverage about AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AquaVenture earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9997055359617 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $459.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.00.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

