Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQXP. BidaskClub upgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQXP opened at $3.05 on Monday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,344,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $342,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

